Massive Ganja Seizure: Man Arrested with 638 Kilograms in Thane

The Thane Crime Branch made a significant breakthrough with the arrest of Chinna Tagur Laxman Nayak, who was found with 638 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 2.04 crore.

Nayak, 36, was apprehended near the Kharegaon toll booth after a tip-off, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav.

Nayak is alleged to be part of a larger inter-state drug smuggling network, trafficking narcotics from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. He has since been booked under the NDPS Act, with investigations continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)