Massive Ganja Seizure: Man Arrested with 638 Kilograms in Thane
A man named Chinna Tagur Laxman Nayak was arrested by Thane Crime Branch with 638 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 2.04 crore. The seizure was made near the Kharegaon toll booth, and Nayak is suspected to be part of an inter-state narcotics peddling network. Further investigations are ongoing.
The Thane Crime Branch made a significant breakthrough with the arrest of Chinna Tagur Laxman Nayak, who was found with 638 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 2.04 crore.
Nayak, 36, was apprehended near the Kharegaon toll booth after a tip-off, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav.
Nayak is alleged to be part of a larger inter-state drug smuggling network, trafficking narcotics from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. He has since been booked under the NDPS Act, with investigations continuing.
