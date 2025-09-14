Serial Imposter Posing as Crime Branch Officer Arrested in Delhi

A 64-year-old man, with a history of impersonation, was apprehended in southwest Delhi for allegedly robbing cash, police confirmed on Sunday.

The suspect, Vijay Verma from Shalimar Garden, Ghaziabad, was arrested following a police report from 11 September claiming that a man's father had been threatened and robbed of Rs 500 by a scooter rider.

Upon investigation, CCTV footage was reviewed to identify the scooter, leading to Verma's capture. The stolen money and scooter were retrieved, and Verma admitted to the offense. Authorities revealed that he has prior records of impersonating a Crime Branch officer, with other cases pending further examination.