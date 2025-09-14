Serial Imposter Posing as Crime Branch Officer Arrested in Delhi
A 64-year-old man, Vijay Verma, was arrested in Delhi for robbing cash while impersonating a Crime Branch officer. A police investigation led to his capture after reviewing CCTV and tracking the scooter used. Verma, a repeat offender, confessed to the crime and further investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
A 64-year-old man, with a history of impersonation, was apprehended in southwest Delhi for allegedly robbing cash, police confirmed on Sunday.
The suspect, Vijay Verma from Shalimar Garden, Ghaziabad, was arrested following a police report from 11 September claiming that a man's father had been threatened and robbed of Rs 500 by a scooter rider.
Upon investigation, CCTV footage was reviewed to identify the scooter, leading to Verma's capture. The stolen money and scooter were retrieved, and Verma admitted to the offense. Authorities revealed that he has prior records of impersonating a Crime Branch officer, with other cases pending further examination.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- imposter
- crime
- robbery
- Vijay Verma
- CCTV
- Crime Branch
- habitual offender
- Arrested
- scooter