Daring Daylight Heist: Jeweller Robbed in Muzaffarnagar

A jeweller in Muzaffarnagar was robbed at gunpoint by three armed men who stole gold and silver ornaments, cash, and mobile on Budhana–Habibpur road. The police launched a search operation to capture the culprits after being alerted by the victim, Nem Chand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-09-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen daylight robbery, three armed men targeted a jeweller in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police reported. The perpetrators made off with a hefty loot of gold and silver jewelry, along with cash and a mobile phone.

The incident occurred as the jeweller, Nem Chand, was traveling on Budhana–Habibpur road to his store. The robbers intercepted Chand, threatening him at gunpoint before taking away the valuables and Rs 4,000 in cash, according to his complaint.

Reacting quickly, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Indu Sidharth stated that law enforcement was deployed to the scene immediately, initiating a search operation to apprehend the suspects involved in the daring heist.

