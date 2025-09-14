Daring Daylight Heist: Jeweller Robbed in Muzaffarnagar

In a brazen daylight robbery, three armed men targeted a jeweller in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police reported. The perpetrators made off with a hefty loot of gold and silver jewelry, along with cash and a mobile phone.

The incident occurred as the jeweller, Nem Chand, was traveling on Budhana–Habibpur road to his store. The robbers intercepted Chand, threatening him at gunpoint before taking away the valuables and Rs 4,000 in cash, according to his complaint.

Reacting quickly, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Indu Sidharth stated that law enforcement was deployed to the scene immediately, initiating a search operation to apprehend the suspects involved in the daring heist.

(With inputs from agencies.)