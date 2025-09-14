Left Menu

Arrest in Double Murder Case: Dev Pratap Singh Nabbed in Uttar Pradesh

Dev Pratap Singh, a suspect in a double murder case in Delhi, was apprehended in Bhopura, Uttar Pradesh. Singh, wanted in connection with the killings of Sudhir and Radhey Prajapati, was found hiding in a car. The incident stemmed from an altercation between the victims and accused associates.

14-09-2025
In a significant breakthrough, police have captured Dev Pratap Singh, a key suspect in a double murder case, from Bhopura, Uttar Pradesh. Singh, a resident of Delhi's Mandoli, was wanted for his role in the fatal shooting of Sudhir and Radhey Prajapati last month, as reported by police sources.

The tragic incident occurred on September 5 when the victims were gunned down in a parking area following an altercation with Singh's associates, namely Pradeep and Pramod, a week earlier. The shooting, suspected to be a revenge attack, left the community in shock and grieving the loss of two lives.

Following reliable intelligence, law enforcement officials traced Singh to a car at the Bhopura border, leading to his arrest. During interrogation, Singh confessed to conspiring with his associates to carry out the attack due to old animosities. The vehicle used during the escape has also been seized by the authorities.

