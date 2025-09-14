Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds in Outer North Delhi: Unconscious Man Found Dead

A 25-year-old man named Ramjan, known to be involved in multiple criminal cases, was found unconscious near GT Road, outer North Delhi. Later pronounced dead at a hospital, his death has sparked police investigations. Initial reports suggest he collapsed suddenly while walking after stopping his scooter.

Updated: 14-09-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 16:50 IST
  • India

A 25-year-old man with a criminal history was discovered unconscious near GT Road in the outer North Delhi region, before being declared dead at a local hospital, officials announced on Sunday.

The individual, identified as Ramjan from Jahangirpuri, was spotted by police near a garbage area at Karnal bypass. He was promptly taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital by patrolling officers, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, a senior officer confirmed.

Head Constable Pradeep, present during patrol, disclosed that he observed Ramjan on a scooter around 12.15 am on GT Road. Shortly after being questioned, Ramjan left but was later seen on foot before he collapsed suddenly. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of death, though preliminary findings cite an abrasion possibly caused by the fall. The body is under preservation for a post-mortem, more details awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

