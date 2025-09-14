Left Menu

Cybercriminals Busted in Deoghar: Fake Officials Convicted

Four cybercriminals were apprehended in Jharkhand's Deoghar district by police. They impersonated bank officials and government representatives, offering deceptive incentives through phone calls. The suspects were caught in Chopa, and police seized six mobile phones and five SIM cards.

Updated: 14-09-2025 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Four individuals involved in cybercrimes were arrested by police in Deoghar district of Jharkhand, officials reported on Sunday.

The arrests occurred near Chopa, within the jurisdiction of Mohanpur police station, as part of an operation led by the Deoghar cyber police.

According to authorities, the suspects had been masquerading as bank officials, customer service agents, and government representatives to defraud people using promises of cashback and benefits purportedly from government schemes like PM Kishan Yojana. During the arrest, the police confiscated six mobile phones and five SIM cards from the accused.

