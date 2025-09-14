Cybercriminals Busted in Deoghar: Fake Officials Convicted
Four cybercriminals were apprehended in Jharkhand's Deoghar district by police. They impersonated bank officials and government representatives, offering deceptive incentives through phone calls. The suspects were caught in Chopa, and police seized six mobile phones and five SIM cards.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoghar | Updated: 14-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 17:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Four individuals involved in cybercrimes were arrested by police in Deoghar district of Jharkhand, officials reported on Sunday.
The arrests occurred near Chopa, within the jurisdiction of Mohanpur police station, as part of an operation led by the Deoghar cyber police.
According to authorities, the suspects had been masquerading as bank officials, customer service agents, and government representatives to defraud people using promises of cashback and benefits purportedly from government schemes like PM Kishan Yojana. During the arrest, the police confiscated six mobile phones and five SIM cards from the accused.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protests and Police: The Spanish Vuelta's Tumultuous Finale
Major Drug Bust in Awantipora: Police Nab Peddler with 50kg of Cannabis Powder
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Fake Visa Racket
Outrage Erupts Over Alleged Misconduct by Delhi Police Officer
Swift Police Action Busts Child-Lifting Gang in Ballari