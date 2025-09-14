Cybercriminals Busted in Deoghar: Fake Officials Convicted

Four individuals involved in cybercrimes were arrested by police in Deoghar district of Jharkhand, officials reported on Sunday.

The arrests occurred near Chopa, within the jurisdiction of Mohanpur police station, as part of an operation led by the Deoghar cyber police.

According to authorities, the suspects had been masquerading as bank officials, customer service agents, and government representatives to defraud people using promises of cashback and benefits purportedly from government schemes like PM Kishan Yojana. During the arrest, the police confiscated six mobile phones and five SIM cards from the accused.