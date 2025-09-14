Doha Summit: A United Front for Qatar Amid Tensions
An Arab-Islamic summit in Doha aims to back Qatar after an Israeli attack on Hamas. The meeting signifies unity among Arab and Islamic states. Netanyahu pressures Qatar over Hamas presence, while Trump criticizes the attack. Mediation efforts continue as hostages remain a crucial issue.
An urgent Arab-Islamic summit convened in Doha seeks to bolster Qatar following a controversial Israeli strike targeting Hamas operatives in the region. The summit serves as a testament to the support Qatar receives from fellow Arab and Islamic nations, marking a significant political gesture.
This show of solidarity comes amid escalating diplomatic tensions between Israel and the Gulf Arab states, particularly the United Arab Emirates, which normalized relations with Israel in 2020. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained pressure on Qatar to expel Hamas leaders, heightening diplomatic strains.
Despite global criticism, Israel stands by its actions, asserting the need to curb Hamas influence. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing Qatar's role as an ally, has signaled displeasure over Israel's approach, underlining efforts to end ongoing hostilities through mediation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
