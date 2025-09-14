Left Menu

Maoist Commander Killed in Jharkhand Gunfight

A Maoist commander, Mukhdev Yadav, also known as Toofan ji, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district. Yadav, a member of a banned splinter group, was involved in multiple criminal activities and carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh.

  • Country:
  • India

A Maoist commander, Mukhdev Yadav, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district.

Yadav, 40, known as Toofan ji, was a self-styled sub-zonal commander of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a banned Maoist splinter group. He carried a Rs 5 lakh bounty due to his involvement in criminal activities.

The encounter occurred in a forest near Manatu and Tarhasi areas. After the clash, authorities recovered Yadav's body, an INSUS rifle, a pistol, and 146 live cartridges. Security forces are continuing operations to track another TSPC commander with a Rs 10 lakh bounty.

