Maoist Commander Killed in Jharkhand Gunfight

A Maoist commander, Mukhdev Yadav, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district.

Yadav, 40, known as Toofan ji, was a self-styled sub-zonal commander of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a banned Maoist splinter group. He carried a Rs 5 lakh bounty due to his involvement in criminal activities.

The encounter occurred in a forest near Manatu and Tarhasi areas. After the clash, authorities recovered Yadav's body, an INSUS rifle, a pistol, and 146 live cartridges. Security forces are continuing operations to track another TSPC commander with a Rs 10 lakh bounty.