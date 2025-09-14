Left Menu

Talathi Under Investigation for Alleged Bribery in Disability Pension Release

A talathi in Maharashtra's Jalna district is under investigation after a video showed him demanding a bribe in the form of paying for his drinks to release a disability pension. The incident allegedly occurred at a bar in Bhokardan and involved funds from the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 14-09-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A talathi in Maharashtra's Jalna district is facing a probe following the emergence of a video allegedly showing him demanding a bribe in exchange for facilitating the release of a disability pension. The video, which surfaced Sunday, shows a man approaching the talathi at a bar to discuss the pension for a physically handicapped woman.

The talathi, purportedly seen drinking, allegedly requested the man to pay his bar bill in return for signing papers required for the release of the beneficiary's funds. The pension, part of the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme, typically grants eligible recipients Rs 1,500 monthly.

Bhokardan Tehsildar Dnyneshwar Kakde confirmed that an investigation has been ordered to ascertain the facts, and reaffirmed that necessary action will follow based on the findings of the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

