Talathi Under Investigation for Alleged Bribery in Disability Pension Release

A talathi in Maharashtra's Jalna district is facing a probe following the emergence of a video allegedly showing him demanding a bribe in exchange for facilitating the release of a disability pension. The video, which surfaced Sunday, shows a man approaching the talathi at a bar to discuss the pension for a physically handicapped woman.

The talathi, purportedly seen drinking, allegedly requested the man to pay his bar bill in return for signing papers required for the release of the beneficiary's funds. The pension, part of the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme, typically grants eligible recipients Rs 1,500 monthly.

Bhokardan Tehsildar Dnyneshwar Kakde confirmed that an investigation has been ordered to ascertain the facts, and reaffirmed that necessary action will follow based on the findings of the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)