Landmine Blast Injures Teen Near Army Depot in Anantnag

A 17-year-old, Shahid Yousuf, was injured by a landmine blast near an Army installation in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. The mine was planted for the security of the Khundru ammunition depot. Yousuf is receiving medical treatment, and authorities are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-09-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:48 IST
Landmine Blast Injures Teen Near Army Depot in Anantnag
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A teenager was critically injured on Sunday following a landmine explosion near an Army base in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to official reports.

Shahid Yousuf, 17, was reportedly wounded when the landmine, part of the security setup for the ammunition depot at Khundru, detonated as he traversed the area.

He was immediately transported to the hospital for medical care. The circumstances under which Yousuf encountered the landmine remain unclear as authorities continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

