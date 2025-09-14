Landmine Blast Injures Teen Near Army Depot in Anantnag

A teenager was critically injured on Sunday following a landmine explosion near an Army base in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to official reports.

Shahid Yousuf, 17, was reportedly wounded when the landmine, part of the security setup for the ammunition depot at Khundru, detonated as he traversed the area.

He was immediately transported to the hospital for medical care. The circumstances under which Yousuf encountered the landmine remain unclear as authorities continue their investigation.

