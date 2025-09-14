Mystery Surrounds Death of Tribal Schoolgirl in Jharkhand

A tragic discovery unfolded near Jharkhand's Bansaloi river as police found the body of a 14-year-old tribal girl under mysterious conditions. The shocking find has left investigators searching for answers.

The Amrapara police station responded promptly upon learning of the incident. A bag containing a school uniform and pens found nearby, alongside poison and breakfast packets, hints at a possible suicide. Officer-in-Charge Madan Sharma underlined the importance of the forthcoming post-mortem report.

Further inquiries reveal the girl, a 7th-grade student, was living with her mother. Her recent marriage to a native from Jadaki Manjhi Tola adds a complex layer to the situation. Authorities remain on high alert as they await the autopsy findings.

