Mumbai's Mephedrone Crackdown: A High-Stakes Arrest

Mumbai police arrested a 26-year-old woman connected to a significant mephedrone seizure. The arrest marks the first time the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked in such a case.

Kaynat Jabbar Shaikh-Qureshi was apprehended by the Anti Narcotics Cell in Dahisar, according to an official statement released Sunday.

The arrest comes after Adnan Amir Shaikh, linked to an organized drug syndicate, was found with 766 grams of mephedrone. A tip-off led authorities to Kaynat at her sister's residence in Dahisar.

(With inputs from agencies.)