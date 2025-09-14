Fraud Unveiled: Directors and Scammers Charged in Jammu Rs 3 Crore Swindle

In a significant crackdown on fraudulent activities, eight individuals, including prominent company directors, have been charged with a Rs 3 crore swindle in Jammu. According to the crime branch, these individuals orchestrated multiple scams, misleading residents with fraudulent schemes.

The accused include directors Nitin Gupta and Nidhi Gupta of Shreekatyani Metal Private Limited and Nitin Maheshwari from Ghaziabad, among others, who allegedly caused substantial financial losses. One of the perpetrators, a government employee, reportedly used fake documents to secure his position.

Moreover, notorious scammers involved in fake job schemes targeting the forest department also face charges. The Crime Branch confirms ongoing investigations following FIRs filed after a detailed preliminary inquiry.