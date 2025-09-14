Left Menu

Fraud Unveiled: Directors and Scammers Charged in Jammu Rs 3 Crore Swindle

Eight individuals, including directors of private companies, have been charged with fraud amounting to over Rs 3 crore in Jammu. Among them, a government employee allegedly used a fake certificate for job security, leading to multiple FIRs and an ongoing investigation by the Crime Branch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-09-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 20:35 IST
Fraud Unveiled: Directors and Scammers Charged in Jammu Rs 3 Crore Swindle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on fraudulent activities, eight individuals, including prominent company directors, have been charged with a Rs 3 crore swindle in Jammu. According to the crime branch, these individuals orchestrated multiple scams, misleading residents with fraudulent schemes.

The accused include directors Nitin Gupta and Nidhi Gupta of Shreekatyani Metal Private Limited and Nitin Maheshwari from Ghaziabad, among others, who allegedly caused substantial financial losses. One of the perpetrators, a government employee, reportedly used fake documents to secure his position.

Moreover, notorious scammers involved in fake job schemes targeting the forest department also face charges. The Crime Branch confirms ongoing investigations following FIRs filed after a detailed preliminary inquiry.

TRENDING

1
Vijay's Political Tour Ignites Tamil Nadu

Vijay's Political Tour Ignites Tamil Nadu

 India
2
Seville's Redemption: Jamaican 1-2 Finish with Bolt in Attendance

Seville's Redemption: Jamaican 1-2 Finish with Bolt in Attendance

 Global
3
Rain Dampens T20 Series Finale Between England and South Africa

Rain Dampens T20 Series Finale Between England and South Africa

 United Kingdom
4
Democracy Under Siege: NCP Leader Jayant Patil Slams Maharashtra Elections Delay

Democracy Under Siege: NCP Leader Jayant Patil Slams Maharashtra Elections D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025