Tragic Accident Involving Finance Ministry Official Shakes Delhi

A senior official in India's Ministry of Finance died after a BMW struck his motorcycle in Delhi. His wife and the car occupants were also injured. The driver and passenger of the BMW are being treated in the hospital, while an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

A senior figure from the Ministry of Finance, Navjot Singh, lost his life in a traffic accident on Sunday when a BMW collided with his motorcycle near Delhi Cantonment metro station.

Police details confirm that Singh, who served as Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, and his wife, sustained severe injuries. The wife, still recovering, was pillion riding at the time of the accident. The incident occurred following a BMW's collision from behind, as reported by eyewitness accounts.

Authorities seized both vehicles involved, and forensic experts were consulted to investigate the crash site. The individuals in the BMW were also injured and hospitalized. Law enforcement is establishing the events that led to the crash.

