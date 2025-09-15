Bareilly Land Dispute Escalates into Violent Shooting

A land dispute in Bareilly's Aonla tehsil turned violent, resulting in a shooting that left five people injured. The incident, which took place on Saturday afternoon in Rajpur Kala village, prompted immediate official action.

District authorities have suspended two revenue officials and two police officers due to negligence in handling the situation. The injured, identified as Suresh Pal Singh, Viresh Pal, Anoop, Atul, and Rahul, are currently receiving medical care, according to the officials.

In response to the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya confirmed the suspensions, citing a failure to take preventive measures. Meanwhile, seven individuals have been detained as part of an ongoing investigation into the matter, the police reported.