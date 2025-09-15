Left Menu

Bareilly Land Dispute Escalates into Violent Shooting

A violent shooting over a land dispute in Bareilly's Aonla tehsil led to injuries for five individuals. The District Magistrate suspended two revenue officials and two police personnel for negligence. An investigation is ongoing, with seven individuals detained so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 15-09-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 00:14 IST
Bareilly Land Dispute Escalates into Violent Shooting
  Country:
  • India

A land dispute in Bareilly's Aonla tehsil turned violent, resulting in a shooting that left five people injured. The incident, which took place on Saturday afternoon in Rajpur Kala village, prompted immediate official action.

District authorities have suspended two revenue officials and two police officers due to negligence in handling the situation. The injured, identified as Suresh Pal Singh, Viresh Pal, Anoop, Atul, and Rahul, are currently receiving medical care, according to the officials.

In response to the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya confirmed the suspensions, citing a failure to take preventive measures. Meanwhile, seven individuals have been detained as part of an ongoing investigation into the matter, the police reported.

