PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 08:38 IST
Indian Navy gets anti-submarine warfare ship
The Indian Navy has received an indigenously-built anti-submarine warfare ship that is expected to boost its maritime prowess against the backdrop of China's growing forays into the Indian Ocean.

'Androth', the second of the eight anti-submarine warfare-shallow water craft (ASW-SWC), has been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.

The ship was delivered to the Indian Navy on Saturday, marking yet another step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, according to an official readout.

The ASW-SWC ships are being inducted into the Navy to strengthen its anti-submarine and coastal surveillance capabilities.

The name 'Androth' holds strategic and symbolic significance as it is derived from the Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, underscoring India's commitment to safeguarding its vast maritime territories.

These ships at approximately 77-metre length are the largest Indian Naval warships propelled by a diesel engine-waterjet combination and are equipped with state-of-the-art lightweight torpedoes and indigenous anti-submarine warfare rockets, officials said.

''Androth's delivery is yet another milestone in the Indian Navy's quest for indigenous shipbuilding upholding the government's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' with over 80 per cent indigenous content and stands as a testament to growing domestic capabilities and reducing dependency on imports,'' the Navy said in the readout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

