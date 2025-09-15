One injured in bomb explosion in Bengal, 3 held

A man was severely injured when a bomb he was allegedly making exploded in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, a senior police officer said on Monday. The injured was identified as Riyan Sheikh, he said. The explosion took place in Nazrana Bairagiaasan village within Raninagar police station limits on Sunday night. Police on Monday morning arrested three persons, including a class 12 student, for their alleged involvement in making bombs, the officer said. ''Riyan sustained splinter wounds in his legs and is undergoing treatment at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital,'' he said. The three will be produced at the ACJM court in Lalbagh later on Monday, he said. ''An initial probe revealed that the injured and three others were making crude bombs when one of the explosives went off. We are investigating the matter,'' the officer added.

