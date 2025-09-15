Sustainability at the Core of India’s Growth: Piyush Goyal’s Call at IEC Meeting

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal underscored that sustainability is non-negotiable in India’s development path while addressing the inauguration of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) General Meeting Exhibition, organized by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). His remarks positioned sustainability not merely as a policy goal but as a deeply ingrained cultural ethos, rooted in India’s civilizational values of living in harmony with nature.

Sustainability as a Pillar of Growth

Shri Goyal emphasized that India’s growth trajectory is built on sustainability, where respect for nature is embedded in tradition and daily life. He noted that India is one of the fastest-growing large economies and firmly believes in adopting high-quality global standards that have historically propelled economic prosperity across the world.

Importance of Global Standards and Cooperation

The Minister highlighted that international forums like the IEC General Meeting provide vital platforms for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and standard-setting. Harmonizing global standards, he said, not only enhances product quality but also opens markets, facilitates free trade, and strengthens global economic cooperation. With international experts contributing their insights, Goyal expressed optimism that deliberations would foster innovative approaches to advancing global standardization.

India’s Commitment to Climate Action

Reiterating India’s strong resolve toward its climate goals, Shri Goyal pointed to the nation’s adherence to its nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement and further commitments under subsequent COP announcements. He stressed that India pursues sustainability not under external compulsion but as a responsible global citizen. With a strong focus on the circular economy, resource efficiency, and waste reduction, India seeks to align development with ecological responsibility.

Standards as a Strategic Lever for Growth

Shri Goyal described standards as a foundation for India’s future. Over the years, India has moved from voluntary adherence to quality standards to stricter enforcement through Quality Control Orders (QCOs). He cited the toy sector as an example, where QCOs ended the influx of substandard products, raised manufacturing benchmarks, and ensured child safety. According to him, quality does not increase costs; instead, it cuts wastage, improves efficiency, and delivers better outcomes for consumers.

A Culture of Quality in India’s Heritage

Linking the present with the past, the Minister recalled how Chanakya’s Arthashastra (4th century BC) emphasized fair trade, liability for adulteration, and consumer protection. This, he argued, demonstrates that the principles of consumer safety and quality consciousness are deeply rooted in Indian tradition.

“Zero Defect, Zero Effect” Vision

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Zero Defect, Zero Effect,” Shri Goyal said the government is on a mission to create a culture of quality and sustainability. This vision reflects a dual commitment: achieving defect-free products while ensuring zero negative impact on the environment. According to him, India’s emerging quality ecosystem aims to make “Design in India, Made in India” a global benchmark of trust, excellence, and sustainability.

Electrical and Electronic Industry as a Driver of Sustainability

The Minister pointed out the vital role of the electrical and electronic industries in energy efficiency and pollution reduction. As India shifts towards advanced electronic solutions, these sectors are expected to play a crucial role in lowering emissions, saving energy, and contributing to climate action.

Call for Global Collaboration

Concluding his address, Shri Goyal called on the global community to work together toward building a safe, sustainable, and standardized future. He stressed that harmonized standards can drive economic growth, protect consumers, and ensure environmental sustainability for generations to come.