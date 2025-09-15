Left Menu

UPDATE 2-UK summons Russian ambassador over NATO airspace violations

Britain has summoned the Russian ambassador following Russia's violation of NATO airspace last week, the British Foreign Office said on Monday. Poland shot down Russian drones last Wednesday in the first known action of its kind by a member of the Western military alliance during Russia's war in Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 16:50 IST
Britain has summoned the Russian ambassador following Russia's violation of NATO airspace last week, the British Foreign Office said on Monday.

Poland shot down Russian drones last Wednesday in the first known action of its kind by a member of the Western military alliance during Russia's war in Ukraine. Days later, Romania scrambled jets when a Russian drone breached its airspace. The incursions into NATO airspace were "utterly unacceptable", a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the UK stands united with its NATO allies in condemning the "reckless actions".

"Russia should understand that its continued aggression only strengthens the unity between NATO allies and our determination to stand with Ukraine, and any further incursions will again be met with force," the spokesperson added. Russia's embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Russia has said it had not intended to hit targets in Poland and that its forces had been attacking Ukraine at the time of Wednesday's incident.

