Left Menu

SC sets Oct 7 for final hearing on pleas against validity of Bihar SIR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 17:05 IST
SC sets Oct 7 for final hearing on pleas against validity of Bihar SIR
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday said it was presuming that the Election Commission, being a constitutional authority, was following the law during the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and warned that the exercise would be set aside in case of any illegality.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi fixed October 7 for hearing final arguments on validity of Bihar SIR while refusing to offer any ''any piecemeal opinion'' on the exercise.

''Our judgement in Bihar SIR will be applicable for Pan-India SIR,'' the bench said, clarifying it can't stop the poll panel from conducting the similar exercise for revision of electoral roll across the country.

The bench, however, allowed petitioners against the Bihar SIR exercise to also argue on the pan-India SIR on October 7.

The top court, in the meantime, issued notice on a plea seeking the recall of the September 8 top court order directing the poll panel to include Aadhaar card as the 12th prescribed document in the Bihar SIR.

On September 8, the apex court clarified Aadhaar will not be proof of citizenship and the poll panel can ascertain its genuineness on being submitted by an elector for inclusion in the electoral roll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Qatar's emir at summit accuses Israel of wanting to 'ensure is Gaza is no longer livable', reports AP.

Qatar's emir at summit accuses Israel of wanting to 'ensure is Gaza is no lo...

 Global
2
Ex-CM Jayalalithaa’s former aide Sasikala calls for AIADMK merger before 2026 poll

Ex-CM Jayalalithaa’s former aide Sasikala calls for AIADMK merger before 202...

 India
3
Train firing: RPF constable targeted me for wearing burqa, woman witness tells court

Train firing: RPF constable targeted me for wearing burqa, woman witness tel...

 India
4
3 killed, 10 injured in head-on collision between truck, van in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum: Police.

3 killed, 10 injured in head-on collision between truck, van in Jharkhand's ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025