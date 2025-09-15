Vimal Negi death case: Accused ASI sent to one-day CBI remand by court

Suspended Assistant Sub Inspector Pankaj Sharma, who is accused of tampering with evidence in the Vimal Negi death case, was on Monday sent to a one-day CBI remand by a court. Pankaj Sharma, who is the first person to be arrested by the federal agency in the case, was produced in a Chief Judicial Magistrate's court.

Sources said that the CBI sought a five-day remand, but the CJM granted the agency custody of the accused for one day.

Sharma has been accused of tampering with evidence in the mysterious death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer Vimal Negi, who had gone missing on March 10 and was found dead on March 18 in the Shahtalai area in Gobind Sagar in Bilaspur district. Sharma was the first person to recover his pen drive and other documents from Negi. According to the postmortem report, Negi had died about five days before his body was recovered. His wife Kiran Negi had alleged that he was tortured by the superior officers for the past six months and they also misbehaved with him. While the case was being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Himachal Pradesh Police, Kiran had moved the High Court for a CBI probe and the court accepted the plea and transferred the case to the agency on May 23, 2025.

The CBI had registered a case of abetment to suicide under sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and questioned a large number of persons. Statements of family members of Negi were also taken by the CBI. Sources have said that the CBI had questioned Pankaj Sharma several times regarding the allegations that some important data was deleted from the pen drive, which was allegedly formatted by him.

Sharma's arrest on Sunday is very significant in the case as it could expose the persons who allegedly asked him to tamper with crucial evidence. He had allegedly kept the pen drive with him, the sources said.

He was suspended on May 19, days before the investigation was transferred to the CBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)