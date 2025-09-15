Left Menu

Russia conducts test strike with Kalibr missile during 'Zapad' drills, Ifax reports

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-09-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has conducted a test strike with a Kalibr missile from the 'Arkhangelsk' nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea during the joint Russia-Belarus 'Zapad' military drills, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Monday.

The strike on the designated target was carried out by the submarine from an underwater position, Interfax reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

