Russia conducts test strike with Kalibr missile during 'Zapad' drills, Ifax reports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-09-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 17:40 IST
- Russia
Russia has conducted a test strike with a Kalibr missile from the 'Arkhangelsk' nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea during the joint Russia-Belarus 'Zapad' military drills, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Monday.
The strike on the designated target was carried out by the submarine from an underwater position, Interfax reported.
