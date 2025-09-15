Russia conducts test strike with Kalibr missile during 'Zapad' drills, Ifax reports

Russia has conducted a test strike with a Kalibr missile from the 'Arkhangelsk' nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea during the joint Russia-Belarus 'Zapad' military drills, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Monday.

The strike on the designated target was carried out by the submarine from an underwater position, Interfax reported.

