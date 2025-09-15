Army's Western Command celebrates 79th Raising Day

Army's Western Command on Monday celebrated its 79th raising day at Chandimandir in the backdrop of 60 years of victory achieved in the Indo-Pak war of 1965.

According to an official statement, on the occasion, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, complimented all ranks of the Command for their selfless services and the excellent performance which was demonstrated ably during Operation Sindoor and the recent flood relief operations in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

He exhorted all ranks to continue to uphold the finest traditions of valour and remain steadfast in service to the nation.

To commemorate the occasion, Lt Gen Mohit Wadhwa, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Western Command, paid homage to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath on behalf of GOC-in-C, Western Command at the Veer Smriti War Memorial.

The solemn ceremony was a tribute to the supreme sacrifice of soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the nation.

Their courage and selfless acts continue to inspire generations and stand as a testament to the Indian Army's steadfast commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty, the statement said.

Western Command was raised on September 15, 1947 amidst the upheaval of the country's partition. Initially, established as Delhi and East Punjab Command, it was responsible for the defence of Delhi and Punjab regions.

Owing to the uncertain security situation, the headquarters functioned from a mobile train, now preserved at the Chandimandir Museum in Panchkula district.

On January 20, 1948, it was renamed Western Command and took charge of operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Before the raising of Northern Command, Western Command bore the responsibility for the defence of the entire northern frontier, including J-K and Himachal Pradesh.

Since then, it has stood firm in repelling aggression and delivering decisive victories for the nation. True to its title as the ''Guardian of the Heartland of India'', the Command proudly carries its motto, ''Ever Westwards.'' In its glorious journey, Western Command's warriors have displayed unmatched valour, earning 11 Param Vir Chakras, 1 Ashok Chakra and 143 Maha Vir Chakras, among numerous other gallantry awards.

The statement said the Command continues to look towards the future with a focus on modernisation, technology adoption, realistic training, and integrated operations. Its emphasis remains on ensuring operational readiness to face evolving threats and maintaining supremacy along the Western Front.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)