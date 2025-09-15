Ministry of Ayush Completes Special Campaign 4.0, Prepares for Next Phase

The Ministry of Ayush has reaffirmed its dedication to efficiency, transparency, and cleanliness by successfully implementing Special Campaign 4.0, carried out from November 2024 to August 2025. The campaign focused on streamlining operations, improving workplace environments, and expediting the resolution of pending matters, reflecting the Ministry’s broader vision of citizen-centric governance and institutional excellence.

Major Achievements Under Special Campaign 4.0

During the campaign period, the Ministry achieved significant progress across multiple fronts:

56 references from Members of Parliament were resolved.

12 Parliamentary Assurances were successfully addressed.

9 State Government References and 10 PMO References were completed.

1116 Public Grievances were redressed.

121 Public Grievance Appeals were disposed of in a timely manner.

These numbers reflect the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that matters pending before it were cleared with urgency and efficiency, while also improving the quality of service delivery to citizens.

Strong Record in Grievance Redressal

One of the Ministry’s standout achievements has been its consistent performance in grievance resolution. The Ministry of Ayush has maintained its position in the Top 10 ranking for Grievance Disposal among Central Ministries, demonstrating its responsiveness, accountability, and transparency in dealing with public concerns. This accomplishment underscores the Ministry’s proactive approach to strengthening public trust in governance and service delivery.

Preparing for Special Campaign 5.0

Building on the momentum of Special Campaign 4.0, the Ministry is now preparing for Special Campaign 5.0, which will carry forward the spirit of efficiency with a sharper emphasis on sustainability, cleanliness, and grievance redressal.

Planned activities under Special Campaign 5.0 include:

Enhanced cleanliness drives across Ayush institutes, research councils, and national organizations.

Dedicated efforts to maintain herbal gardens, water bodies, bus stations, and community spaces .

Leadership initiatives by senior officials and Ayush community members at Ayush Bhawan and its surroundings.

Integration of sustainable practices to build a cleaner, waste-free, and eco-friendly environment within Ayush institutions.

Vision for the Future

The Ministry of Ayush sees these campaigns as integral to its larger mission of promoting good governance, public health, and environmental responsibility. By combining efficiency in administration with grassroots-level cleanliness initiatives, the Ministry is aligning itself with the government’s broader goals of Swachh Bharat and sustainable development.

With Special Campaign 5.0 on the horizon, the Ministry of Ayush is set to expand its impact, ensuring not only faster grievance redressal and institutional efficiency but also a visible contribution to a cleaner and healthier India.