Assam Civil Service officer in police custody for possessing wealth 'disproportionate' to income

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-09-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 21:18 IST
An officer of the Assam Civil Service (ACS) was taken into custody on Monday for allegedly possessing wealth disproportionate to her income, police said.

A team of officials from the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance cell raided the Guwahati residence of the officer, and recovered cash amounting to Rs 92 lakh and jewellery worth nearly Rs 2 crore, they said.

Another team raided her rented house in Barpeta, where the search is continuing.

She was posted as a circle officer in Kamrup district's Goroimari.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said she was under surveillance for the last six months following complaints of alleged involvement in controversial land-related issues.

''This officer had transferred Hindu land to suspicious individuals in exchange for money when she was posted in the Barpeta revenue circle. We have taken strict action against her,'' Sarma said here on the sidelines of a programme.

There is widespread corruption in revenue circles in minority-dominated areas, the CM claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

