South Korea presidential office says tariff talks with US stalled, Newsis reports
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 16-09-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 07:41 IST
South Korea's presidential office said on Tuesday that tariff talks with the U.S. are in a difficult deadlock, but President Lee Jae Myung is determined not to force Korean firms to sustain losses, the Newsis news agency reported, citing a presidential official.
