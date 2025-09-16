Left Menu

South Korea presidential office says tariff talks with US stalled, Newsis reports

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 16-09-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 07:41 IST
South Korea presidential office says tariff talks with US stalled, Newsis reports
South Korea's presidential office said on Tuesday that tariff talks with the U.S. are in a difficult deadlock, but President Lee Jae Myung is determined not to force Korean firms to sustain losses, the Newsis news agency reported, citing a presidential official.

