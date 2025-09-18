Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets Amid Shaky Peace

Israel launched air strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon, aiming to disrupt the group's rebuilding efforts. Despite a U.S.-brokered truce between Lebanon and Israel, conflicts continue. Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam criticized the attacks, while Lebanon faces pressure to disarm Hezbollah amidst ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israel has launched new air strikes against Hezbollah military targets situated in southern Lebanon. The strikes aim to thwart the militant group's attempts to rebuild its military activities in the area.

Despite a previously brokered U.S. truce in November aimed at restoring peace between Lebanon and Israel, sporadic attacks have continued as Israel targets the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group. The Israeli military confirmed the ongoing operations and issued evacuation warnings to three villages, though details of the strikes remain undisclosed.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has expressed concern, stating that the evacuation warning contradicts international peace efforts. Meanwhile, Lebanon is under mounting pressure from international allies and domestic actors to disarm Hezbollah, a move disputed by the group as Israeli airstrikes persist.

