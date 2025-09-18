Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets Amid Shaky Peace

In a significant escalation, Israel has launched new air strikes against Hezbollah military targets situated in southern Lebanon. The strikes aim to thwart the militant group's attempts to rebuild its military activities in the area.

Despite a previously brokered U.S. truce in November aimed at restoring peace between Lebanon and Israel, sporadic attacks have continued as Israel targets the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group. The Israeli military confirmed the ongoing operations and issued evacuation warnings to three villages, though details of the strikes remain undisclosed.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has expressed concern, stating that the evacuation warning contradicts international peace efforts. Meanwhile, Lebanon is under mounting pressure from international allies and domestic actors to disarm Hezbollah, a move disputed by the group as Israeli airstrikes persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)