Unclaimed Bodies in Raipur: NHRC Demands Urgent Action

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Chhattisgarh government regarding unclaimed bodies piling up in Raipur's mortuary due to inadequate facilities for last rites. The NHRC emphasizes the need for dignity in death and seeks a report within two weeks from local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has raised concerns over reports of unclaimed bodies accumulating in the mortuary of Raipur's district hospital. The NHRC believes such situations undermine human dignity and the right to respectful last rites.

In response to these reports, the NHRC has issued a notice to Chhattisgarh's chief secretary, demanding a detailed report within two weeks. The commission stressed its 2021 advisory which underscores the rights of the deceased, rooted in Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

The ongoing issue reportedly stems from unused land allocated for such rites, highlighting a lapse in administrative action. The NHRC calls for immediate measures to uphold the dignity of unclaimed bodies.

