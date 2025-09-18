Colombia's Judicial Breakthrough: Military Commanders Sentenced for 'False Positives'
A Colombian special court, created under the 2016 peace deal, sentenced twelve ex-military commanders to reparative work for their involvement in 135 extrajudicial killings. This marks the first military convictions by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, aiming at revealing truths and providing justice for victims.
A landmark ruling by a special Colombian court has sentenced twelve former military commanders to reparative work for up to eight years, marking the first sentences given to military members by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP). These military leaders were found responsible for the extrajudicial executions of 135 individuals, an action often referred to as 'false positives.'
This was a significant step by the JEP in addressing wartime abuses, as it tries leaders from both FARC rebels and the military for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Earlier this week, the court also sentenced seven former FARC leaders for the group's kidnapping activities.
According to JEP president Alejandro Ramelli, the sentence aimed to acknowledge previously denied truths and thank the victims for their participation in the case. The court's findings revealed that at least 6,402 people were killed as 'false positives' from 2002 to 2008, though victims' groups argue this number should be higher.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Sentences for Colombian Military Commanders
FARC Leaders Sentenced: A Historic Step in Colombian Peace Process
Unity Amid Diversity: Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus Calls for Inclusivity During Durga Puja Preparations
Historic Judgments: FARC Leaders Sentenced for War Crimes
Queen Camilla Skips Funeral Due to Illness Amid State Visit Preparations