Colombia's Judicial Breakthrough: Military Commanders Sentenced for 'False Positives'

A landmark ruling by a special Colombian court has sentenced twelve former military commanders to reparative work for up to eight years, marking the first sentences given to military members by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP). These military leaders were found responsible for the extrajudicial executions of 135 individuals, an action often referred to as 'false positives.'

This was a significant step by the JEP in addressing wartime abuses, as it tries leaders from both FARC rebels and the military for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Earlier this week, the court also sentenced seven former FARC leaders for the group's kidnapping activities.

According to JEP president Alejandro Ramelli, the sentence aimed to acknowledge previously denied truths and thank the victims for their participation in the case. The court's findings revealed that at least 6,402 people were killed as 'false positives' from 2002 to 2008, though victims' groups argue this number should be higher.

(With inputs from agencies.)