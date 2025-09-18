Left Menu

Historic Move: Trump Seeks Supreme Court Approval to Dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook

President Donald Trump's administration seeks the U.S. Supreme Court's approval to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, alleging mortgage fraud prior to her appointment. The legal confrontation raises concerns about the Fed's independence in monetary policy, as Cook disputes the claims, citing lack of due process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:40 IST
The Trump administration has escalated its attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook to the U.S. Supreme Court, citing unprecedented legal grounds. This legal tussle strains perceptions of the Fed's autonomy amidst alleged mortgage fraud claims Cook vehemently denies.

Last week's judicial ruling temporarily halted President Trump's removal order, raising critical questions about centralized power and the judiciary's role in checks and balances in the wider political sphere. The Justice Department argues this move as a defense of presidential authority against what it calls 'improper judicial interference.'

This clash emerges as part of a broader discourse on the Fed's capacity to manage economic policies insulated from political influence - a hallmark of its intended function. As political pressures mount, the Fed's independence and an ongoing criminal fraud probe surrounding Cook's real estate dealings underscore a nuanced debate on governance and policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

