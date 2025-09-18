Historic Move: Trump Seeks Supreme Court Approval to Dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook

The Trump administration has escalated its attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook to the U.S. Supreme Court, citing unprecedented legal grounds. This legal tussle strains perceptions of the Fed's autonomy amidst alleged mortgage fraud claims Cook vehemently denies.

Last week's judicial ruling temporarily halted President Trump's removal order, raising critical questions about centralized power and the judiciary's role in checks and balances in the wider political sphere. The Justice Department argues this move as a defense of presidential authority against what it calls 'improper judicial interference.'

This clash emerges as part of a broader discourse on the Fed's capacity to manage economic policies insulated from political influence - a hallmark of its intended function. As political pressures mount, the Fed's independence and an ongoing criminal fraud probe surrounding Cook's real estate dealings underscore a nuanced debate on governance and policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)