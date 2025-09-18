Left Menu

Instagram Rejection Leads to Alleged Kidnapping Incident

Three individuals have been charged for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting an engineering student after he refused a woman's friend request on Instagram. The incident unfolded when Dhruv Kumar was reportedly taken and beaten by acquaintances of the woman, leading to a police investigation.

18-09-2025
  • Country:
  • India

In a bizarre twist of social media interactions turning into alleged criminal activity, police in Faridabad have lodged an FIR against three persons accused of kidnapping and assaulting an engineering student over an Instagram friend request rejection.

The incident was reported by Manoj Kumar, whose son Dhruv Kumar, a B.Tech student, was targeted after ignoring a woman's friend request on the popular social media platform. Dhruv was allegedly kidnapped by Harsh Bhadana, Lucky, and Asma when traveling back from his institute.

Initial police hesitation gave way to action after complaints reached higher authorities, resulting in an FIR under relevant sections. The investigation continues, with the accused reportedly knowing the woman involved in the social media dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

