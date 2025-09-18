Left Menu

Families Demand Justice After Air India Plane Crash Blamed on Design Flaw

Families of four victims in the Air India crash have sued Boeing and Honeywell for negligence, citing a faulty fuel cutoff switch. The lawsuit claims the defect led to the crash of Flight AI171, causing 260 deaths, and alleges Boeing and Honeywell were aware of the issue.

Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:58 IST
In the aftermath of the tragic Air India plane crash that claimed 260 lives in June, families of four passengers have filed a lawsuit in a US court against Boeing and Honeywell. The lawsuit alleges negligence and a product defect involving a faulty fuel cutoff switch, which is said to have caused the crash.

The lawsuit, filed in Delaware Superior Court by The Lanier Law Firm, demands both compensatory and punitive damages from the defendants for the wrongful deaths on Flight AI171. Shockingly, the suit claims that both firms knew of the switch's potential for mid-flight disengagement but failed to address the issue.

This revelation emerges amidst ongoing investigations by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. Preliminary findings suggest a crucial mistake by one of the pilots, but the lawsuit argues that poor switch design contributed significantly to the disaster.

