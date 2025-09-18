Vigilance Department Takes Charge in Housing Co-operative Society Corruption Scandal

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh vigilance department to take over the investigation into alleged illegal sales of plots by former officer bearers of a housing co-operative society, Bahujan Nirbal Varg Sahkari Grih Nirman Samiti Limited, after expressing dissatisfaction with the current progression of the case.

Justice Pankaj Bhatia, presiding over the case, scrutinized the manner in which the land, originally meant for SC/ST community welfare, was sold to ineligible parties under the leadership of Pravin Singh Bafila and Lakhan Singh Baliyani. Evidence suggests these individuals siphoned off proceeds worth crores for their personal gain.

Highlighting widespread corruption within the co-operative housing societies, the court found the response of the Uttar Pradesh government and its legal representatives inadequate, forcing the probe's handover to the vigilance department. The director is required to submit an action report by September 25.

