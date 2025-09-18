Left Menu

Tragedy at Nakur: Local Suffers Lonely Demise

The body of a 30-year-old man, identified as Rajvir alias Monu, was discovered near Nakur bus stand in Saharanpur. Family members revealed he struggled with alcohol addiction and health issues. Police confirmed he had been wandering around the location recently. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Saharanpur police have reported the discovery of a deceased man near the Nakur bus stand, identified as Rajvir alias Monu, aged 30, from Nastarpur Sdhauli village.

Family members disclosed that Monu had been battling alcohol addiction alongside prolonged health challenges, contributing to his deteriorating mental state, officials said.

Authorities noted Monu's recent wandering habits around the Nakur bus stand and confirmed that his body has been sent for post-mortem analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

