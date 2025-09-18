Left Menu

EVM Verification Sparked Controversy in Jammu & Kashmir

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for Chenani assembly constituency in Jammu and Kashmir underwent verification under strict security. This action followed claims by Harsh Dev Singh of the National Panthers Party that EVMs were faulty, leading to a political controversy and allegations of collusion between the Election Commission and BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The verification of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the Chenani assembly constituency of Jammu and Kashmir sparked political intrigue and debate, as conducted under tight security last Thursday, according to official sources.

This scrutiny was initiated following a request by Harsh Dev Singh, leader of the National Panthers Party, who ran unsuccessfully for the seat last year. Singh raised allegations of faulty machines at certain polling stations, prompting this second national EVM verification exercise in 2025; the first was conducted in Maharashtra earlier this year.

While Singh's claims led to protests by the Panthers Party, officials, and BJP supporters hailed the process as transparent and in line with Election Commission guidelines, emphasizing no significant faults were found, despite debates over potential misconduct during the 2024 elections. The discussion continues, influencing the political fabric of Udhampur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

