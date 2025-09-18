Intoxicated Trucker's Deadly Rampage Sparks Potential NSA Action

A devastating accident on Indore's Airport Road has left the community in shock. Gulsher, a 50-year-old truck driver from Dhar district, is accused of running over three pedestrians while driving under the influence of alcohol. The accident also injured more than ten people, igniting calls for stringent legal action.

The tragic event unfolded as Gulsher, severely intoxicated, veered off his intended route to the Polo Ground industrial area and collided with several vehicles. In a panic after the initial impact, he attempted to flee, causing further chaos and damage on the crowded Airport Road.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that Gulsher's blood alcohol level was alarmingly high, at 200 milligrams per 100 milliliters of blood. With a history of criminal activity, Gulsher may now face charges under the National Security Act. His accomplice, Shankar Thakur, has also been detained, and the truck's owner might face legal consequences as well.

