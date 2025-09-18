Left Menu

Brutal Assault on Goan Activist Sparks Police Action

Five men were arrested in Panaji after assaulting social activist Rama Kankonkar. One suspect remains at large. The assailants attacked Kankonkar near Caranzalem, threatening his life. Police have identified all six suspects using CCTV footage, and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condemned the incident.

Updated: 18-09-2025 22:50 IST
In a shocking turn of events, five men have been arrested following a vicious assault on social activist Rama Kankonkar in Caranzalem, as reported by Panaji Police late Thursday.

Despite apprehending several suspects, one remains at large, intensifying the ongoing investigation. The attackers, armed with weapons, inflicted serious harm and even threatened Kankonkar's life. Police, utilizing CCTV footage, have successfully identified the culprits involved in this act of violence.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has issued a strong condemnation, emphasizing that such criminal acts will not be tolerated. The police continue their efforts to apprehend the remaining suspect as public attention grows around this disturbing incident.

