Elected Officials Arrested in Protest at NYC Immigration Facility

A significant protest unfolded at New York City's 26 Federal Plaza, where more than a dozen elected officials were arrested. The demonstration aimed to spotlight conditions within an immigration holding facility.

Participants, including city Comptroller Brad Lander, sought to inspect the facility following a federal judge's order to improve detainee conditions. The order demands US Immigration and Customs Enforcement address overcrowding and squalid environments.

Lander and other officials, such as Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, emphasized the importance of adhering to the preliminary injunction issued earlier in the week. In total, over 75 individuals were detained during the protest.

