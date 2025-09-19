Left Menu

Elected Officials Arrested in Protest at NYC Immigration Facility

More than a dozen elected officials were arrested during a protest at a New York City immigration holding facility. The protest aimed to address poor conditions and overcrowding, following a court order mandating improvements. Key figures, including city Comptroller Brad Lander, participated in the effort to ensure compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-09-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 05:06 IST
Elected Officials Arrested in Protest at NYC Immigration Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant protest unfolded at New York City's 26 Federal Plaza, where more than a dozen elected officials were arrested. The demonstration aimed to spotlight conditions within an immigration holding facility.

Participants, including city Comptroller Brad Lander, sought to inspect the facility following a federal judge's order to improve detainee conditions. The order demands US Immigration and Customs Enforcement address overcrowding and squalid environments.

Lander and other officials, such as Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, emphasized the importance of adhering to the preliminary injunction issued earlier in the week. In total, over 75 individuals were detained during the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

