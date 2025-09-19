Left Menu

High-Profile Arrests in ICE Protest Sparks Tension in Manhattan

A dozen New York state and local elected officials were arrested during protests at a Manhattan facility run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The protests were in response to inhumane conditions at the detention facility, leading to a clash between federal authorities and Democratic politicians opposing current immigration policies.

19-09-2025
On Thursday, a notable group of New York state and local officials, including Comptroller Brad Lander, were detained during a protest against alleged inhumane conditions at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Manhattan. The protest took place at 26 Federal Plaza, where the officials sought to inspect reported overcrowding and unsanitary conditions inside 10th-floor holding cells.

Public advocate Jumaane Williams and several dozen additional protesters demonstrated outside, blocking a garage entrance with signs and chants welcoming immigrants. The demonstration reflected ongoing tensions between federal authorities and Democratic politicians dissenting from President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The incident followed a federal court's mandate for ICE to improve detention conditions, highlighting the severity of alleged overcrowding and lack of basic hygiene supplies. The protest underscored opposition to the facility's operation and broader immigration enforcement tactics.

