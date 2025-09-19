Left Menu

Swift Action Averts Bogus Voter Surge in Maharashtra's Rajura

Authorities in Maharashtra's Rajura assembly seat rejected 6,861 fraudulent voter applications. This action followed allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about illegal registrations. The verification process revealed numerous discrepancies, prompting criminal proceedings under election laws. The vigilance ensured the integrity of the electoral roll for the 2024 polls.

  • Country:
  • India

Swift action by election authorities in Maharashtra's Rajura assembly seat has averted a major fraudulent voter registration operation, officials confirmed on Friday. A total of 6,861 applications were rejected during the voter list revision process ahead of the 2024 assembly elections.

The allegations surfaced after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that thousands of voters were illegitimately added to the Rajura constituency through automated software at a press conference in New Delhi. Electoral Registration Officer Ravindra Mane reported an unusual spike in online applications, prompting immediate verification efforts.

The thorough inquiry conducted by the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer and the Tehsildar, using Booth Level Officers, led to the rejection of these applications for discrepancies such as non-existent addresses and incomplete documentation. This prevented bogus voters from being listed, and legal actions have commenced under relevant election and IT laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

