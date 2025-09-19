Future of Gaza: Uncertain Path Ahead

In a bid to address the governance of Gaza post-war, the United States has initiated discussions with Gulf Arab states, potentially considering a supervisory role. These talks are still at preliminary stages, with no formal decisions or endorsements from involved parties, including Israel.

The current administration of Gaza remains unsettled. The Palestinian Authority (PA), previously ousted by Hamas, has expressed readiness to return, but faces firm opposition from Israel's leadership. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his coalition propose different strategies, from retaining security control to annexation aspirations.

With Hamas acknowledging its diminished governance post-conflict but refusing disarmament, concerns grow over Gaza's future leadership structure amidst widespread international scrutiny and humanitarian distress. In addition, reports suggest that former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair is engaged in related diplomatic efforts, although details remain sparse.

