Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Ruling on Gender Identity Passports

The Trump administration has taken its challenge over the issuance of passports reflecting gender diversity to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Justice Department filed an emergency motion asking the high court to reverse a lower court ruling halting the enforcement of the policy.

The request stems from an executive order mandating the recognition of only two biological sexes, male and female, signed by President Trump after returning to office. The administration contends that the lower court's decision to block the policy lacks legal or logical basis.

Justice Department lawyers argue that the government should not be compelled to acknowledge inaccuracies on official identification. However, U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick found the policy prejudiced against transgender Americans, prompting her injunction. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals supported her ruling, leading to the Supreme Court appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)