Progress in U.S.-China Talks on TikTok Deal Amid APEC Meet
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed TikTok's future, trade, and other issues in a call, calming tensions. They plan to meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea. While Trump noted progress, China's statement didn’t confirm a firm agreement on TikTok.
In a phone conversation that eased tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping made strides on a TikTok agreement and other critical issues. The discussion, happening after three months, set the stage for their upcoming face-to-face meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in South Korea.
While President Trump outlined achievements regarding trade, fentanyl, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he highlighted approval for TikTok as a significant breakthrough. However, China's declaration, as per Xinhua, omitted definitive confirmation of TikTok's future.
Trump expressed satisfaction with the progress, noting plans for future calls and meetings. Yet, the Chinese narrative emphasized adherence to market principles and legal frameworks, reflecting prudence over hasty agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
