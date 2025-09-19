Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs in on Passport Gender Designation Debate

President Trump's administration seeks to block passports reflecting transgender and nonbinary identities, filing to lift a federal court's halt on the policy. Arguing against a preliminary injunctive order by Judge Julia Kobick, the administration claims the policy aligns with constitutional rights. The appeal awaits Supreme Court decision.

19-09-2025
In a legal move with potentially extensive implications, former President Donald Trump's administration has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to enforce a policy prohibiting the issuance of passports reflecting transgender and nonbinary identities. The Justice Department's emergency request aims to overturn a federal judge's order currently preventing the State Department from implementing the directive.

This controversial policy stems from an executive order signed by Trump upon reassumption of office on January 20, which restricts federal recognition of sexes to strictly male and female. The administration contends that the lower court's decision to halt the policy is without legal foundation.

Judge Julia Kobick, appointed during Biden's presidency, previously ruled the policy as prejudiced and arbitrary, citing violations of constitutional rights. In contrast, Trump's administration maintains that defining sex biologically is acceptable under the Constitution, challenging the decision's adherence to equal protection amendments.

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

