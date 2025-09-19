Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Two Young Lives Lost in Train Accident

Two young girls died after being hit by a train near Nangloi Railway Station in Delhi, prompting local protests. The tragic accident led to a temporary halt in train services as officials worked to disperse an angry crowd. An investigation is ongoing to understand the events leading to the accident.

Updated: 19-09-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:09 IST
In a tragic event, two young girls lost their lives after being struck by a train near the Nangloi Railway Station in Delhi on Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 1 pm near Sukhi Nahar, where a train hit the children as they crossed the tracks. Identified as Ronak Khatoon and Sahista, the girls were declared dead at a nearby hospital.

The incident sparked outrage among locals, with around 700 people gathering to block the railway line in protest, disrupting train services. Heavy police deployments helped restore order, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the accident's circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

