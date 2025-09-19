Tragedy Strikes: Two Young Lives Lost in Train Accident

In a tragic event, two young girls lost their lives after being struck by a train near the Nangloi Railway Station in Delhi on Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 1 pm near Sukhi Nahar, where a train hit the children as they crossed the tracks. Identified as Ronak Khatoon and Sahista, the girls were declared dead at a nearby hospital.

The incident sparked outrage among locals, with around 700 people gathering to block the railway line in protest, disrupting train services. Heavy police deployments helped restore order, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the accident's circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)