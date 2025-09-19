Left Menu

Trump's Policy Clash: Transgender Passport Restrictions Challenge

The Trump administration seeks Supreme Court support to enforce restrictions on passport issuances for transgender and nonbinary individuals. This move follows a legal dispute involving a federal judge's blocking of a Trump-directed policy demanding sex-based designation reflecting 'biological' identities. The plaintiffs, backed by the ACLU, contend the policy is discriminatory.

Updated: 19-09-2025 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in a legal battle over passport designations for transgender and nonbinary individuals. This move comes after a Boston federal judge halted Trump's directive, which seeks to enforce sex-based identity recognition on official documents.

Underlining the administration's stance, Justice Department lawyers argue that this policy reflects constitutional powers and should not be susceptible to alteration due to individual preferences. Previously, the State Department allowed self-selection of sex markers, a practice reinstated under Biden.

The ACLU, representing the plaintiffs, labels Trump's policy as discriminatory, highlighting its broader implications for the rights of transgender people. The administration's appeal to the Supreme Court indicates an ongoing partisan dispute over transgender rights, with significant social and legal implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

