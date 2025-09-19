Armies Clash with Militants in Kishtwar Standoff
Security forces and terrorists clashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday night. The White Knight Corps reported an evening contact initiated by intelligence operations. The situation remains fluid as the fierce exchange of fire continues.
Security forces are entrenched in a tense standoff with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, military officials reported Friday night.
Troops from the White Knight Corps initiated contact with the militants around 8 PM during an intelligence-led operation, marking the beginning of the confrontation.
The Army has confirmed ongoing hostilities, emphasizing that the operation is still actively developing.
