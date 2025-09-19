Left Menu

Armies Clash with Militants in Kishtwar Standoff

Security forces and terrorists clashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday night. The White Knight Corps reported an evening contact initiated by intelligence operations. The situation remains fluid as the fierce exchange of fire continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:02 IST
Armies Clash with Militants in Kishtwar Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces are entrenched in a tense standoff with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, military officials reported Friday night.

Troops from the White Knight Corps initiated contact with the militants around 8 PM during an intelligence-led operation, marking the beginning of the confrontation.

The Army has confirmed ongoing hostilities, emphasizing that the operation is still actively developing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

 Global
2
Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

 Global
3
Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

 Australia
4
US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025