Trump-Erdogan Summit: Reviving US-Turkey Trade and Military Relations

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday his intention to host Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Sept. 25. The meeting is expected to address crucial trade and military agreements between the two nations.

Trump revealed on Truth Social that discussions are underway for significant deals, notably the large-scale purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major F-16 deal, and ongoing F-35 negotiations, which he anticipates will conclude successfully. Erdogan's last White House visit occurred in 2019, during Trump's first term, underscoring a history of fluctuating diplomatic ties.

During Trump's administration, the personal rapport between the leaders often contrasted with official strains over the U.S.'s support for Kurdish fighters in Syria and Turkey's relations with Moscow. Tensions peaked in 2019 when Turkey's acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defenses prompted the U.S. to cancel a planned F-35 sale and remove Turkey from the fighter jet program. Nevertheless, Turkey later secured an agreement for F-16 jets. Trump expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming meeting, emphasizing their enduring relationship.

