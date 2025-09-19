Left Menu

Trump-Erdogan Summit: Reviving US-Turkey Trade and Military Relations

Former President Trump announces a White House meeting with Turkey's President Erdogan on Sept. 25 to finalize trade and military deals, including Boeing and F-16 aircraft. Their complex past includes close bonds and bilateral tensions over Kurdish fighters, Turkey's ties with Russia, and the controversial S-400 purchase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:48 IST
Trump-Erdogan Summit: Reviving US-Turkey Trade and Military Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday his intention to host Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Sept. 25. The meeting is expected to address crucial trade and military agreements between the two nations.

Trump revealed on Truth Social that discussions are underway for significant deals, notably the large-scale purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major F-16 deal, and ongoing F-35 negotiations, which he anticipates will conclude successfully. Erdogan's last White House visit occurred in 2019, during Trump's first term, underscoring a history of fluctuating diplomatic ties.

During Trump's administration, the personal rapport between the leaders often contrasted with official strains over the U.S.'s support for Kurdish fighters in Syria and Turkey's relations with Moscow. Tensions peaked in 2019 when Turkey's acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defenses prompted the U.S. to cancel a planned F-35 sale and remove Turkey from the fighter jet program. Nevertheless, Turkey later secured an agreement for F-16 jets. Trump expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming meeting, emphasizing their enduring relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

 Global
2
Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

 Global
3
Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

 Australia
4
US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025