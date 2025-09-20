Russian Jets Violate Estonian Airspace: A Bold Provocation

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets breached Estonian airspace on Friday in an event described by Estonia's Foreign Minister as "unprecedentedly brazen." The 12-minute incursion intensifies Russia's military assertiveness against NATO members, following previous actions such as a drone entry into Polish airspace last week.

According to Estonian officials, the Russian jets were not in contact with air traffic control, had no flight plans, and had their transponders turned off. NATO promptly intercepted the aircraft, further highlighting ongoing tensions and Russia's testing of NATO's readiness and resolve.

NATO allies, including Estonia, Ukraine, and Lithuania, have condemned the violation, describing it as a direct threat to transatlantic security. Calls for strengthening NATO's air defense systems across member states have surged, underscoring the urgency of bolstering security measures against potential Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)