Russian Jets Violate Estonian Airspace: A Bold Provocation
Three Russian MiG-31 jets violated Estonia's airspace for 12 minutes, escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. This incident follows recent Russian military actions testing NATO's resolve and came shortly after joint military exercises with Belarus. Estonia and NATO allies responded, condemning the act and calling for stronger measures.
Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets breached Estonian airspace on Friday in an event described by Estonia's Foreign Minister as "unprecedentedly brazen." The 12-minute incursion intensifies Russia's military assertiveness against NATO members, following previous actions such as a drone entry into Polish airspace last week.
According to Estonian officials, the Russian jets were not in contact with air traffic control, had no flight plans, and had their transponders turned off. NATO promptly intercepted the aircraft, further highlighting ongoing tensions and Russia's testing of NATO's readiness and resolve.
NATO allies, including Estonia, Ukraine, and Lithuania, have condemned the violation, describing it as a direct threat to transatlantic security. Calls for strengthening NATO's air defense systems across member states have surged, underscoring the urgency of bolstering security measures against potential Russian aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- NATO
- Estonia
- airspace
- violation
- military
- jets
- F-35
- transatlantic security
- political pressure
ALSO READ
Russian Fighter Jets Navigate Baltic Skies Without Incident
Tensions in Baltic Skies: Russian Jets and NATO Dispute
Russian Jets Fly Over Baltic Sea Without Airspace Violation
US Military Executes Third Strike on Narcotrafficking Vessel
US Military Strikes Raise Questions Over Trump's Anti-Drug Operations