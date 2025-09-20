Taiwan-U.S. Ties: Secret Meetings and Shifting Powers

In Washington this month, Taiwan's top envoy engaged with President Trump's lesser-known intelligence advisory group, marking a notable shift in U.S.-Taiwan diplomatic encounters. This meeting, involving Alexander Yui, suggests expanding collaboration as intelligence bodies gain influence in policymaking amidst national security staff upheavals.

The President's Intelligence Advisory Board—traditionally discreet—is becoming more active under President Trump. Led by figures like Devin Nunes, who maintains strong ties to Trump, the group is rapidly becoming a key advisory force, particularly as other national security institutions face significant downsizing and leadership changes.

The advisory board, gaining prominence against a backdrop of intelligence community shake-ups, reflects evolving power dynamics. While President Trump praises its members, the outcome of these developments, underlined by bolstered meetings and potential policy shifts, remains to be seen in U.S.'s sensitive diplomatic engagements.

